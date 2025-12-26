Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently delivered a power-packed performance in Mumbai, enthralling the crowd with her blockbuster songs and her electrifying energy.

Spotted in the crowd were a multitude of celebrities including Imtiaz Ali, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, Wamiqa Gabbi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shriya Saran, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mithila Palkar, Nitanshi Goel, Meiyang Chang, Sushant Divgikar, Luv Ranjan, Shubhangi Atre, Hansika Pareek, Avinash Tiwary, Dhvani Bhanushali, Amit Tandon, Sajid Khan, Asees Kaur, Goldie Sohel, Salim Merchant, Abhishek Bajaj, Rohan Joshi and Divya Kumar amongst others.

A major highlight of her concert was the surprise appearance of veteran singer Alisha Chinai, whose soulful performance captivated the audience. She delighted the crowd with her iconic tracks, including 'Tinka Tinka' and 'Aaj Ki Raat'.

Alisha even took to Instagram and expressed her happiness about performing on stage with Sunidhi.

"A Surprise Xmass Guest Appearance ... with the Powerhouse @sunidhichauhan5 ..she rocked the house with her Mindblowing performance !!! Will always Cherish this Moment n her n all her Love Love you," she posted.

About the successful show, Alaap Gosher, CEO & Co-Founder, TM Ventures stated, "I Am Home India Tour was created to showcase the true scale of a generational talent. Sunidhi Chauhan has the rare ability to connect instantly with every fan in the room, and when that artistry is supported by exceptional production, it becomes an experience that stays with people for a lifetime. This tour is not just a concert series--it's a celebration of her journey and the love audiences across India have for her."

Following a successful outing in Mumbai, Sunidhi's 'I Am Home India Tour' continues its run across major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata, over the next few months.