Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl

New Delhi: Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul step into their new journey of parenthood. The star couple has become parents to a baby girl. The duo took to Instagram to share this heartfelt news with their fans and followers. Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in January 2023. After two years, the duo annouces this news in a sweet Instagram post.

Take A look At The Post:

Meanwhile, star India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is not playing the opening game of his new franchise Delhi Capitals due to the birth of his first child. He took special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

As a result, Rahul was not named in Delhi Capitals' playing XI nor in the impact sub list for the match No. 4 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The star batter, who was bought for Rs 14 crore at the IPL Mega Auction, is expected to rejoin the Delhi Capitals squad for their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.

Notably, Rahul was in excellent form and played a key role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 win in Dubai. He trained under India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai before joining the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2025.