Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her Fully Grown Baby Bump; KL Rahul Cannot Stop Caressing Her

Mumbai: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are on cloud nine as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. The soon-to-be parents were recently spotted at an intimate gathering with close friends, and a heartwarming picture from the evening has taken social media by storm.

In the viral snap shared by their friend Saanchi Gilani, Athiya looks breathtaking in a chic black and white ensemble, proudly flaunting her fully grown baby bump. KL Rahul, ever the doting husband, is seen tenderly cradling her belly, exuding love and excitement for their journey into parenthood. Saanchi captioned the post, “Babies having a baby!” hinting that the couple is just weeks away from welcoming their little one.

Though Athiya and Rahul have remained tight-lipped about their pregnancy, this latest picture has all but confirmed the news, leaving fans overjoyed. Social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages, with admirers praising the couple’s love and eagerly anticipating their baby’s grand arrival in 2025.

With the countdown officially on, fans can’t wait for the Shetty-Rahul family to share more glimpses of this beautiful chapter in their lives.