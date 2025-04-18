Mumbai: Star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Evaarah, which means “Gift of God”.

Athiya and Rahul in a collaborative post on Instagram revealed the name of their daughter. They also shared a beautiful picture of the cricketer holding the baby while Athiya looked at her lovingly.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.”

Take A Look At The Post:

The couple took to their Instagram story section and shared that their daughter has been named Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul)."

The post further read: "Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa."

It was on March 24, when Rahul and Athiya announced the arrival of their little bundle-of-joy. They made the announcement on social media.

The new parents shared a joint post announcing the arrival of their baby girl. Along with their announcement, Athiya and Rahul posted a painting of two swans, accompanied by the message, “Blessed with a baby girl.”

The baby was born on March 24 as the picture mentions “24-03-2025.” This is the couple's first child.

In November of last year, Athiya and Rahul took to Instagram to share the news of their pregnancy. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

On March 12, the actress shared glimpses from her beautiful maternity shoot with KL Rahul. Alongside the pictures, the couple simply captioned, "Oh, baby."

In the images, Athiya, who is known for films such as “Hero”, “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”, displayed her growing baby bump as she posed lovingly with her husband. One picture had Athiya seated on a couch, with Rahul resting his head on her lap.

For the unversed, Rahul and Athiya first crossed paths in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, leading to a relationship that flourished.

After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding took place at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.