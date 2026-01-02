Advertisement
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A glimpse of their Baby Girl On New Year

Athiya and Rahul took to their social media handles to share a picture of the latter cradling his baby in his arms, while the actress doted on them. 

Jan 02, 2026
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty and husband cricketer K L Rahul welcomed the New Year 2026 and shared a rare glimpse of their baby girl with fans, as they captured a calm and beautiful moment at the beach.

The couple posted a sweet picture from the shoreline, where Rahul and Athiya can be seen holding their daughter closely.

In another video shared by Athiya, the new parents are seen strolling down the beach, hand in hand. The clip shows the couple completely engrossed in love and also enjoying a peaceful walk by the sea. For the background score, Athiya used Dean Lewis’ instrumental track ‘Iris’ to add a gentle emotional touch to their post.

Rahul and Athiya welcomed their first bundle of joy on March 24, 2025, two years after their marriage. A few weeks after their baby’s birth, the couple announced the name of their girl and also shared her first glimpse.

Athiya and Rahul took to their social media handles to share a picture of the latter cradling his baby in his arms, while the actress doted on them. They captioned the post as, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God (sic).”

On Athya’s birthday, Rahul had shared a heartfelt birthday wish and penned a note that read, “Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball (two hearts emoji). I love you more each passing year (red heart and hug emoji) @athiyashetty (sic).” The message stood out for its simplicity and honesty, playful yet emotional, just like their relationship.

Athiya and Rahul, who dated for a few years before making their relationship public in 2019, got married on January 23, 2023, at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

