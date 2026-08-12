Atif Aslam on India ban: 'Thanks to those who banned me', says fans listening over VPN

New Delhi: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently reacted to the ban on Pakistani artistes performing in India. The famous cross-border singer, however, thanked those who banned him, saying the experience changed his career. It has been over 10 years since the ban was announced in India.
In an interview with Kris Fade for his YouTube channel, One on One with Kris Fade, Atif Aslam said, "For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach."
Atif said the restrictions were part of a wider decision concerning Pakistani artistes. "It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now," he added.
For his Indian fans, Atif shared: "Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys. I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well. I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself."
For the unversed, Pakistani artistes in India intensified in 2016 following the Uri terror attack. In fact, Atif Aslam's Gurgaon concert was also was cancelled after political groups also protested against Pakistani artistes performing in India.
The bans were first formalized by industry bodies like the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association following the 2016 Uri attack, and were heavily reinforced after the 2019 Pulwama attack and subsequent security incidents by groups like the All India Cine Workers Association.
Pakistani artistes were banned in India due to cross-border political tensions, national security concerns, and public outrage following major terrorist attacks in 2016.
In fact, Instagram accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities were geo-blocked and banned in India following legal requests by the Indian government after the Pahalgam terror attack 2025.
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