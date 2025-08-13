New Delhi: Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam is mourning the loss of his father, Muhammad Aslam, who passed away at the age of 77.

Atif Aslam’s Emotional Farewell

The singer, celebrated for delivering some of Bollywood’s most beloved tracks, announced the news on social media. Sharing a photograph of his father, Atif wrote a “final goodbye” note,

“A final Goodbye to my Iron Man, Rest in love, Abu g, Keep us in your prayers.”

Due to restrictions on Pakistani artists’ social media content in India, the original post was not accessible to Indian users. However, screenshots of his tribute quickly spread across the internet.

According to a Times Now report, Muhammad had been unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack a few months ago. His funeral will be held in Valencia Town, Lahore, after Asr prayers.

Fans and Industry Offer Condolences

In the wake of the announcement, thousands of fans and well-wishers took to social media to express their grief and support.

One user posted, “Deepest condolences to Atif Aslam on the passing of his father. May Allah grant him eternal peace and give Atif and his family the strength to bear this loss. Ameen!”

Another message read, “Father of #AtifAslam, Muhammad Aslam passes away. Please everyone pray for the departed soul. May Allah forgive him and grant him the highest place in Jannah. Ameen.”

Bollywood Comeback Stalled

Atif had been slated to make a return to Bollywood after nearly eight years with the film LSO90’s (Love Story of 90’s). However, the project was halted following the renewed ban on Pakistani artists in India after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Career Across Borders

Over the years, Atif Aslam has cemented his position as one of South Asia’s most recognisable voices. In Bollywood, he has delivered chart-topping songs such as Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeene Laga Hoon, Dil Diyan Gallan, and Jeena Jeena.

In Pakistan’s music industry, Atif’s performances on Coke Studio have achieved massive acclaim. His renditions of Tajdar-e-Haram (Season 8), Wohi Khuda Hai (Season 12), and Man Aamadeh Am (with Gul Panra) have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and received critical praise for their vocal mastery and emotional depth.