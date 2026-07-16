New Delhi: Actor Atul Kulkarni has thrown his support behind educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. He has announced that he will go on a one-day hunger strike of his own, right from his home, and posted a video explaining what pushed him to do it. With Wangchuk's indefinite fast now in its 19th day, Kulkarni is hoping the government will step in and start a conversation. The Rang De Basanti actor has also asked anyone who feels the same way to spread his message and maybe even fast alongside him for a day.
In the video he shared on Wednesday, Kulkarni explained his thinking pretty simply: “Tomorrow, on July 16, I will be observing a one-day hunger strike from my own home. There are two reasons behind this fast. Firstly, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through. Secondly, I want to request our government to show its sensitivity towards the matter."
He pointed out that Wangchuk and his supporters clearly feel there's something serious at stake here, but the government doesn't seem to see it the same way.
Still, Kulkarni doesn't think the government is simply ignoring the issue. “I am not ready to believe that our government is insensitive, because many times we have seen our government express emotions and connect with the pain of the people. Perhaps, in this case, there are some misunderstandings due to which this sensitivity is not being expressed and a dialogue is not taking place," he said.
His ask was direct: get talks going, and soon. “My request to the government is that they should begin this dialogue without delay."
Kulkarni didn't stop at his own fast, he's inviting others who feel connected to Wangchuk's cause to join him. “If you find these reasons valid, and if you connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through, then share this reel and try observing a one-day hunger strike tomorrow as well," he said.
He also shared a line he'd once heard from someone wise: “Dard ka dard se rishta hona bohot zaroori hai. (It is important for pain to have a connection with pain)." He wrapped up his message by asking people to come together for this one-day fast as a shared effort.
Kulkarni isn't alone in speaking up, over the past few days, names like Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, and Omi Vaidya have also voiced their support for Wangchuk.
Wangchuk himself remains at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, continuing his indefinite fast. He and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down, citing irregularities and paper-leak allegations tied to the NEET-UG exam held on May 3.
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