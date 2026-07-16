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Atul Kulkarni joins Sonam Wangchuk's cause, announces one-day hunger strike from home

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Actor Atul Kulkarni has extended his support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by announcing a one-day hunger strike from his home. The actor urged the government to begin dialogue with Wangchuk, whose indefinite fast has entered its 19th day.

Edited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Atul Kulkarni joins Sonam Wangchuk's cause, announces one-day hunger strike from home
Image Credit: Atul Kulkarni, Instagram / IANS

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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