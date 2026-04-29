Australian minister Tony Burke calls himself a ‘massive fan’ of Shah Rukh Khan, picks his all-time favourite Bollywood film

New Delhi: Bollywood fans are not limited to India, as the industry has won hearts across the globe. Now, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has openly declared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, sharing his love for Hindi cinema and some of his favourite films during a recent podcast conversation.

During a conversation on the Indian Link podcast with host Pawan Luthra, Burke revealed that he is a "massive fan" of Bollywood. He also jumped straight into it, saying, "I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that."

Tony Burke reveals his Bollywood favourites

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Apart from praising Shah Rukh Khan, Burke also shared his admiration for Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and said he particularly enjoys his music.

When asked about his favourite Bollywood movie, his top pick was Chak De! India. He spoke about how the film is special as large parts of it were shot in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

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The conversation also took a joking turn when Burke was asked if he supported India in the film’s final hockey match against Australia. Laughing, he replied, “No, no, no,” although he added that he did cheer for India in Lagaan.

He further heaped praise on Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling it “a beautiful epic” and “a phenomenal film.”

However, revealing his ultimate favourite, Burke said Om Shanti Om stands out. The Australian Home Affairs Minister said the film remains his “favourite film of all time.” He appreciated the Farah Khan directorial for its storytelling and emotional depth.

He also recalled one dialogue from the film that really resonated with him: “If it’s not a happy ending, it’s not the end.” He added that the line stayed with him.

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About Om Shanti Om

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan and marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in key roles.

The movie is set in the 1970s and revolves around the story of a struggling actor named Om. He is murdered but is reincarnated in the present day, where he attempts to uncover the mystery of his death and reunite with Shanti, the love of his previous life.