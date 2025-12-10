Avatar: Fire And Ash Unveils First Devanagari Logo At Benaras Event

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind cultural moment for the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash unveiled its special Devanagari movie logo on the banks of the Ganga in Benaras, marking a significant milestone ahead of the film’s India release.

The evening began with a performance choreographed by Ceaser, themed around fire and ash, elements central to the upcoming film. The act was followed by the reveal of the new logo, the first time the Avatar franchise has created a Devanagari identity for the Indian audience. The music for the ceremony was composed by the Justin-Uday duo, featuring rhythmic elements designed to complement the theme of the event.

According to the organisers, the decision to unveil the logo in Benaras was intended to reflect the city’s long association with light, transformation, and renewal, ideas that align with the themes explored in Fire and Ash. The event drew a large gathering along the Ganga ghats, where the backdrop of the river and ancient architecture added to the visual impact of the reveal.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash, produced by 20th Century Studios, is set to release in India on December 19 in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Advance bookings have opened across select theatres.

Alongside the logo reveal, the makers released the film’s first-look poster, introducing the new antagonist, Varang, played by actor Oona Chaplin. The film marks the third installment in James Cameron’s franchise and follows the events of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver.

The film began production in New Zealand on September 25, 2017, and was shot simultaneously with The Way of Water. Filming concluded in December 2020 after more than three years of work. Its release has been postponed multiple times—nine delays in total—before the current date of December 19, 2025, was confirmed. Cameron’s long-term plan for the series includes two additional sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, expected in 2029 and 2031.

With its Benaras event, the franchise marks a noteworthy outreach to Indian audiences ahead of what is expected to be one of the most discussed releases of the year.