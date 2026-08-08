Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Avika Gor hospitalised due to dengue after shooting with 104° fever; shares pic from hospital bed

Avika Gor hospitalised due to dengue after shooting with 104° fever; shares pic from hospital bed

Actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised following a dengue diagnosis, with her husband Milind Chandwani revealing that she continued fulfilling her shooting commitments despite running a high fever for five days.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Avika Gor hospitalised due to dengue after shooting with 104° fever; shares pic from hospital bed
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Avika Gor hospitalised due to dengue after shooting with 104° fever; shares pic from hospital bed
2
3
4
5