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Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, beats Rithvik Dhanjani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avinash Mishra shared his winning moments on his Instagram handle, calling it a result of 'never giving up.' 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, beats Rithvik Dhanjani
Image Credit: Instagram

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