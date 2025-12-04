Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991815https://zeenews.india.com/people/avm-saravanan-veteran-tamil-film-producer-dies-at-86-in-chennai-2991815.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
AVM SARAVANAN

AVM Saravanan, Veteran Tamil Film Producer Dies At 86 In Chennai

AVM Saravanan Death: Saravanan, the third son of legendary filmmaker A.V. Meiyappan Chettiar, took over the reins of AVM Productions in 1958 and went on to become one of the most influential figures in Tamil cinema.

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 10:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AVM Saravanan, Veteran Tamil Film Producer Dies At 86 In ChennaiPic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: AVM Saravanan, veteran film producer and managing force behind the iconic AVM Studios, passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments.  

He had been under treatment for several months and breathed his last at 5.30 a.m. at his residence inside the AVM Studio premises in Chennai. 

Saravanan, the third son of legendary filmmaker A.V. Meiyappan Chettiar, took over the reins of AVM Productions in 1958 and went on to become one of the most influential figures in Tamil cinema. After Meiyappan Chettiar, it was Saravanan who steered the company into its most successful decades, producing films that shaped the careers of major stars and strengthened AVM’s reputation as one of India’s oldest and most trusted production houses. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under his leadership, AVM produced several landmark films, including 'Naanum Oru Penn', 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Sivaji', 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', 'Minsara Kanavu', and 'Ayan'. Many of these films set new benchmarks in quality, commercial success, and technical innovation. 

Industry insiders often credit Saravanan for nurturing the early careers of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, providing them with platforms that elevated them to national fame. 

In recent years, Saravanan had been battling declining health and was unable to walk for nearly two years. He had undergone treatment at a private hospital a month ago and was later shifted to his home at the AVM Studio campus, where he spent his final days under medical supervision. 

His passing comes just a day after his 86th birthday, adding emotional weight to an already sombre moment for the Tamil film fraternity. 

His body will be kept for public homage on the third floor of AVM Studios until 4 p.m. The funeral will take place at the AVM Electric Crematorium this evening. 

AVM, which has given Indian cinema countless memorable films and legendary artists, is currently managed by Saravanan’s son, M.S. Kugan, ensuring that the illustrious legacy continues. 

The Tamil film industry, fans, and cultural icons have begun expressing their condolences, remembering Saravanan as a visionary who combined tradition with innovation and helped shape modern Tamil cinema for more than six decades. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 04-12-2025 Lucky Draw Shortly
Flight cancellations
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Disruptions Continue For Third Straight Day
avm saravanan death
Veteran Tamil Film Producer A.V.M. Saravanan Passes Away At 86 In Chennai
Instagram video
Viral '19-Minute Video' Link Is Malware Designed To Steal Your Bank Balance
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 4): India, World & Weather Updates
H-1B visa
US To Increase H-1B Visa Scrutiny, Reject Applicants Linked To Censorship
Pakistan International Airlines
Pakistan Forced To Sell PIA To Survive, Asim Munir's Fauji Foundation In Race
modi putin meet
Putin India Visit Live: 'Delhi’s Moment To Bolster Ties', Expert
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin Arrives Today: PM Modi Dinner Kicks Off High-Stakes Talks On Su-57 Fight
Muslim women rights
All Wedding Gifts Must Be Returned To Muslim Women After Divorce: SC