Avneet Kaur Spotted With Suryakumar Yadav And Wife At Mahakal Temple, Sparks Social Media Buzz

New Delhi: Actress Avneet Kaur has once again stirred buzz online after being spotted alongside Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty during a visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The trio’s appearance together has sparked widespread curiosity on social media.

Suryakumar Visits Mahakal Ahead of T20 Series

As Team India prepares for the upcoming T20 series against Australia in 2025, Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by his wife, visited the Mahakaleshwar temple to seek blessings. The cricketer shared a video of his spiritual visit on Instagram earlier this week.

Take a look at the video:

However, what truly caught fans’ eyes was Avneet Kaur, who was also seen seated near the couple in the video, prompting a flood of questions in the comments.

Avneet Marks Birthday with Temple Visit

Avneet Kaur later posted pictures from the same temple visit on her Instagram, celebrating her birthday. She captioned the post:

"Taking blessings from Lord Shiva on my birthday... Har Har Mahadev."

Interestingly, while the video shared by Suryakumar shows them together at the temple, Avneet's post did not include the cricketer or his wife, fueling even more speculation.

Internet Reacts: 'What Is Avneet Doing There?'

Social media users were quick to notice Avneet’s presence in Suryakumar’s video, filling the comments section with questions, "Woh Avneet thii kya side mei?"

Avneet’s Earlier Virat Kohli Moment

Earlier this year, Avneet trended online when Virat Kohli liked a picture of her shared by a fan account. The moment went viral until Kohli clarified the situation on Instagram:

"While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it... I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made."

Avneet was last seen in the cross-cultural romantic drama Love in Vietnam, opposite Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.