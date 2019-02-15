हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Awantipora terror attack

Awantipora terror attack: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others express angst over death of soldiers

Many Bollywood celebs including Aamir, Alia, Ranveer took to Twitter and expressed their angst over the death of soldiers.

Awantipora terror attack: Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others express angst over death of soldiers
Image Credit: File Photo/ Reuters

New Delhi: On Thursday afternoon, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. At least 44 soldiers were killed in the attack which is believed to be the worst attack on security personnel in the last two decades. Many Bollywood celebs including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others took to Twitter and expressed their angst over the death of soldiers.

Here's what they wrote,

Aamir Khan: I am heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on our CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. It's so tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans who have lost their lives.

Ranveer Singh: Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry.

Alia Bhatt: The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured.

Sonam Kapoor: #PulawamaTerrorAttack this is just an act by the worst kind of disgusting cowards. All my compassion and prayers for the souls lost and the loved ones affected. No words .

Anushka: It is extremely painful to read about the attack on our brave #CRPF jawans in #Pulwama. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers.

Tiger: Deeply saddened and appalled on the cowardly attack on our brave heroes. Prayers and condolences to their families. May their souls RIP

Farhan Akhtar: Just learnt of the horrific and cowardly terror attack in Pulwama. Disgusted and saddened.

United in grief with families of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to them.

Shahid Kapoor: Just heard about the horrific cowardly attack on our jawans. Thoughts and prayers with their families. Deeply saddened and shocked.

Tags:
Awantipora terror attackPulwama terror attackAamir khanRanveer SinghAlia BhattShahid Kapoor
