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  • /Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club globally

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club globally

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, collected Rs 81.75 crore net in India and crossed Rs 110 crore globally over its opening weekend to become the third-highest Hindi opener of 2026.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club globally
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club globally
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