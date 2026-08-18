/Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club globally

Fueled by strong nostalgic appeal and mass-market demand, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 has delivered a blockbuster performance at the box office, crossing the Rs 110 crore global gross mark in its opening weekend. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the action drama netted Rs 81.75 crore (Rs 98.10 crore gross) in India over its first three days, emerging as the third-highest opening weekend grosser for a Hindi film in 2026, trailing only Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.
The film opened to strong theatrical occupancy on Friday, collecting Rs 22 crore net across 9,033 shows. Earning grew significantly on Saturday, peaking at Rs 33.75 crore net across 10,496 shows. Sunday saw a slight dip compared to the Independence Day holiday rush, bringing in Rs 26 crore net across 9,403 shows. Internationally, the film added Rs 12 crore gross, bringing its worldwide box office tally to Rs 110.10 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film's exceptional grip on Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, noting that single screens and non-national chains recorded widespread "House Full" boards over the weekend. With no major theatrical competitor arriving until the release of Toxic on August 26, trade experts anticipate an extended, uninterrupted box office run.
Awarapan 2 surpassed the entire lifetime domestic collection of the original 2007 cult classic Awarapan (Rs 7.75 crore net) on its opening day alone. By Saturday, the sequel had outpaced the lifetime box office figures of several key films in Hashmi’s career, including Haq (Rs 20 crore), Raaz 2 (Rs 25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (Rs 26 crore), and Jannat (Rs 30 crore).
The film also comfortably led the multi-way Independence Day box office clash. On August 15, Awarapan 2 dominated ticket sales with Rs 40.50 crore, outperforming the Tamil release Vishwanath & Sons (Rs 26 crore), Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 (Rs 16.20 crore), Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Rs 12 crore), and the latest DC franchise entry (Rs 6.30 crore).
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Hashmi. While critical reviews remain mixed, strong fan engagement and word-of-mouth regarding Hashmi's performance have driven steady theater turnouts across single screens and multiplexes alike.
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