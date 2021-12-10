Aww! Anushka Sharma receives special gift from Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli - See pic

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma recently received earrings as a gift from her sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra and it's beautiful. On Thursday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of the pastel green earrings and wished Bhawna all the best for her jewellery venture Abane House of Artistry.

She also penned a thank you for Bhawna in her Instagram story. Take a look:

Bhawana Kohli Dhingra is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's older sister. Bhawna is often seen spending time with her brother Virat, Anushka as observed on Instagram.

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple has protected her from the media's gaze and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding was solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

