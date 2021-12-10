हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Aww! Anushka Sharma receives special gift from Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli - See pic

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's sister, is the co-founder of the jewellery brand Abane House of Artistry.

Aww! Anushka Sharma receives special gift from Virat Kohli&#039;s sister Bhawna Kohli - See pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma recently received earrings as a gift from her sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra and it's beautiful. On Thursday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of the pastel green earrings and wished Bhawna all the best for her jewellery venture Abane House of Artistry. 

She also penned a thank you for Bhawna in her Instagram story. Take a look:

bhawna

 

Bhawana Kohli Dhingra is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's older sister. Bhawna is often seen spending time with her brother Virat, Anushka as observed on Instagram.

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple has protected her from the media's gaze and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts. 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding was solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliBhawna KohliVirat Kohli sisterAnushka Sharma sister-in-law
Next
Story

Lina Wertmuller, first woman to get Best Director Oscar nomination dies at 93

Must Watch

PT14M13S

Tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat