Ayan Mukerji Reveals Surprising Reason Behind Directing 'War 2'

Mumbai: Director Ayan Mukerji opened up about his inspiration for directing the sequel to the blockbuster film 'War'. The first instalment of the movie was directed by Siddharth Anand.

The Yash Raj Films recently released the much-awaited teaser of 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Ayan Mukerji described War 2 as a movie with "powerful" and "dramatic" story.

"While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires me most about War 2. That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story, which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life!," wrote Ayan.

Opening up on his directorial journey of War 2, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude to the producer Aditya Chopra for guiding him and giving him an opportunity to work with the mega-star duo Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

"Since this is actually the first time I'm saying anything officially about directing War 2, I just want to put out some love for the amazing team I have had the privilege of collaborating with on this movie," wrote Ayan Mukerji.

He continued, "The Absolutely Amazing Leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years - And who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of - Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR !"

The makers recently released the teaser for the film. The teaser shows Hrithik reprising his character of Kabir. It starts with a voiceover stating he had been keeping an eye on Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, for a while.

'Meri nazar kabse tujh pe hai Kabir..India's best soldier..R&AW ka best agent tu tha ab tu nahi...tu mujhe nahi janta.. Get ready for War'.

The voice referred to Kabir as "India's best soldier" and "R&AW's best agent," but said he is no longer that.

Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance in a bikini, and the teaser shows a romantic chemistry between Hrithik and her.

It ends on a dramatic clash between Hrithik and Jr NTR. The movie is slated to release in theatres on August 15.