'Aye Moti, I Love You Yaar, Marry Me': When THIS Legendary Director Made 1000 Marriage Proposals To Mumtaz

New Delhi: The legendary actress, Mumtaz ruled the 60s and 70s golden era of Indian cinema. She was hailed for her acting chops, praised for looks and fans followed her fashion style too. So much so, that in fact, the way she drapped her saree became iconic and is still known as the 'Mumtaz Style Saree.' She made her debut at 11 in Lajwanti (1958), Sone Ki Chidiya (1958), and was also seen in films like Stree (1961) and Sehra (1963). However, her full-fledged debut came in action movies such as Faulad (1963) and Daku Mangal Singh (1966). In her latest interview with she opened up on many unheard Bollywood stories of that era.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz revealed the iconic director late Yash Chopra, the founder of 'Yash Raj Films' Banner was fond of her back then. When asked about Yash Chopra pursing her for marriage, Mumtaz said, "Not once, he must’ve asked me 1000 times. But I was not in love with him, so how could I have married him? I’m exaggerating about 1000 times, but he told me several occasions, ‘Aye moti, I love you yaar, marry me’. But, you see, to have such a close relationship with anybody, you have to fall in love with the person. You have to be close to the person, and for that, you have to have chemistry. If you don’t have the chemistry, how can you live together as a married couple? I never had that chemistry with him."

She added, "As a human being, he was one of the best people to be around. He would always make people laugh on set. I wept when he passed away. I was in London at the time. He’d called me a little while earlier and told me to watch his new film. He said to me, ‘Promise you’ll watch it’. I said yes. But he was gone. It was very sad, because he was a nice person. Mumtaz continued, “He was such a wonderful person. I don’t know why he died so young. I don’t know what illness he had. I’m sure his family must’ve tried their best, but they couldn’t save him. His daughter-in-law Rani met me at a party, and she was telling me, ‘Yash ji wanted you to visit the studio. When will you come? I’ll give you a round.’ I really wanted to see it, because it was his last wish. But it would be inappropriate to call and ask for a tour now."

Mumtaz also talked about his Pam Chopra. She said, "His wife was a nice person too. I’ve been to their house a few times. She entertained us very well. She was a very nice person."

Yash Chopra died in 2012, days just before the release of his final film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

After being praised for her work in Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Mere Hamdam Mere Dost (1968) and Brahmachari (1968), Mumtaz had her career breakthrough Do Raaste (1969). She went on to star in Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976) among many others.