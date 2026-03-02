Ayesha Shroff wishes son Tiger Shroff on birthday, saying, ‘May all your dreams come true'

Mumbai: As actor Tiger Shroff turned 36 years old on Monday, his mother, Ayesha Shroff, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her son on social media.

Ayesha took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture of herself smiling at the camera while holding the little Tiger.

In her sweet birthday post, she wished that this year sees all of Tiger's dreams come true.

"Happy birthday, Tiger (red heart emoji) I hope this coming year sees all your dreams coming true (Flower emoji) (sic)," her birthday post for the 'Baaghi' actor read.

Earlier in the day, Tiger's actor father, Jackie Shroff, also commemorated his son's special day by sharing a couple of unseen baby pictures of his “cub” on Instagram.

The album covered Tiger's journey from being an adorable baby boy to adulthood.

The post included some of Tiger’s childhood pics, along with more recent photos of him confidently posing with his father at work. We could also see Tiger facing the camera with his late grandparents and sister Krishna Shroff.

Keeping things simple, Jackie used a red heart emoji as the caption, perfectly conveying what words could not.

Not just his family, but actor Akshay Kumar also compiled a lovely birthday post for his “younger brother” Tiger.

Akshay dropped a still from their movie "Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan" on social media, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff More than a co-star, you’re like my younger brother. Keep smashing goals on volleyball courts and in life. Love & prayers.”

Refreshing your memory, Akshay and Tiger shared the screen back in 2024 in the action entertainer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".

Tiger made his acting debut in 2014 with the romantic actioner "Heropanti", co-starring Kriti Sanon.

After this, he went on to deliver hits in the form of "Baaghi", "Baaghi 2", and "War".