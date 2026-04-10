Ayesha Takia birthday special: Salman Khan's Wanted actress got married at 23, many called her 'insane', quit acting for love - This is how glamourous she looks now!

Ayesha Takia birthday special: Ayesha Takia kickstarted her career with commercials and music videos, followed by her movie debut in 2004 with the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She first hogged attention for starring in singer Falguni Pathak's song 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' which also starred South actress Trisha Krishnan and Santino Morea.

Ayesha Takia's educational background

Ayesha's father is of Gujarati descent and her mother is of Anglo-Indian descent. She has a younger sister Natasha. The former actress studied at St Anthony's Girls High School, Chembur.

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Ayesha married Farhan Azmi and quit films

Ayesha (then 23) tied the knot with politician Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi, who is a famous restaurateur in 2009. Her marriage was solemnised with a nikah ceremony after a four-year relationship. The couple has a son named Mikhail Azmi, who was born in 2013.

'People told me I was insane...'

In her 2011 interview with Rediff, she said: "When I got married, a lot of people told me I was insane. Wanted released right after my marriage and it turned out to be a blockbuster, but I had already made a decision to take a break. I did not time my decision and fortunately or unfortunately, it happened at a time when I delivered one of the biggest films in my career."

Ayesha Takia's movie career

Ayesha featured in hit movies including Super (2005), Socha Na Tha (2005) and Wanted (2009). She also did critically acclaimed movie like Dor (2006). Ayesha was also a part of projects including Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), Kya Love Story Hai (2007), No Smoking (2007) and Paathshaala (2010) and Mod (2011).

She also featured as an anchor on the musical-reality show Sur Kshetra (2012).

Ayesha Takia's new look

Over last few years, she has been in the news for her unrecognisable avatar. Ayesha, earlier slammed 'plastic surgery' rumours. She is active on social media and looks glamourous in her new look.