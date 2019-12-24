Ayushmann Khurrana and wifey Tahira Kashyap plan a family vacay

New Delhi: The National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying a top spot in his movie career. The hunk of an actor has had successful innings starting from 'Badhaai Ho' last year to three back-to-back hits in 2019, namely 'Article 15', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala' respectively. The actor who has a choc-a-block calendar has decided to sneak some time out for his fam jam.

Ayushmann and renowned author wife Tahira Kashyap will be heading out to the US with kids on December 24, 2019, reportedly. “Ayushmann and Tahira are on holiday mode along with their kids. It has been a hectic year for Ayushmann and he definitely wanted to unwind. He has hardly found any time this year to be with this family and he wanted to spend quality time with them. Ayushmann, Tahira and their kids will be travelling to the US for Christmas and New Year. Their vacation starts on the 24th of December and they will return to India on the 5th of January,” reveals a source close to the family.

Adding more, the source revealed, “Ayushmann is going to be completely cut off from the world and he is looking to soak in some alone time with his wife and kids. He needs to recharge his batteries and wants his family to have the best time. Lots of activities have been planned around their kids so it’s going to be an active holiday for the Khurrana’s! Next year is looking incredible hectic for Ayushmann again with releases (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Gulabo Sitabo) and shoots (at-least 2 new films and shooting for all his 20 brands) and the family wants to spend as much quality time together as possible.”

Tahira is gifted with a powerful play of words and we often see the duo exchange wonderful conversation on social media.

Tahira is a braveheart and has given cancer a head-on fight. She first shared on social media that she has DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells but later was diagnosed with stage 1a cancer. She is currently recovering well.