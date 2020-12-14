Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira welcomes new member to the family, pictures go viral

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap made a special announcement on Saturday to welcome their newest family member. Tahira took to Instagram and Twitter to share the exciting news along with pictures which immediately went viral.

“It’s a girl and she is PEANUT” Tahira Kashyap wrote in her post as she welcomed the little puppy to her family. In a chic off-shoulder sweater she is seen cuddling and kissing the cute brown puppy.

An excited Tahira further shared the story of how she picked Peanut and said “We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too. The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice!”

Take a look at the pictures of the adorable pup:

It’s a girl & she is PEANUT! Our newest member of the family, an extension to my hair, peanut has a story too. The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked 1st & so no matter how cute peanut’s bro was, I wasn’t letting her be the 2nd choice pic.twitter.com/WQ6eah5LVi — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) December 12, 2020

Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana also expressed his excitement in the comments saying that he wants to come home to the cutie. He wrote, "Coming home nowwww to welcome our baby." Khurana also shared several heart emojis with his comment.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Kapoor had also revealed that Ayushmann had given them the idea to shoot for the movie in Chandigarh.