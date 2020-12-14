हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira welcomes new member to the family, pictures go viral

Tahira Kashyap shared adorable pictures of her new pet on social media

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira welcomes new member to the family, pictures go viral
Credit: Twitter/ Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap made a special announcement on Saturday to welcome their newest family member. Tahira took to Instagram and Twitter to share the exciting news along with pictures which immediately went viral.

“It’s a girl and she is PEANUT” Tahira Kashyap wrote in her post as she welcomed the little puppy to her family. In a chic off-shoulder sweater she is seen cuddling and kissing the cute brown puppy.

An excited Tahira further shared the story of how she picked Peanut and said “We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too. The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice!”

Take a look at the pictures of the adorable pup:

 

 

Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana also expressed his excitement in the comments saying that he wants to come home to the cutie. He wrote, "Coming home nowwww to welcome our baby." Khurana also shared several heart emojis with his comment.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Kapoor had also revealed that Ayushmann had given them the idea to shoot for the movie in Chandigarh.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaTahira KashyapTahira Kashyap puppyTahira Kashyap peanut
Next
Story

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle shares his health update; Amitabh Bachchan wishes filmmaker a speedy recovery
  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M10S

Online fund transfer RTGS facility will be available for 24-hour: Shaktikant Das