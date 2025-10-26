Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes Aneet Padda To Maddock Horror Comedy Universe: ‘Keep Chasing What You Want’

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has offered a warm welcome to Aneet Padda, who is set to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) with 'Shakti Shalini'.



Taking to Instagram story, Ayushmann shared a screenshot of the post-credit scenes from his film 'Thamma', which revealed Padda's casting in the franchise.



"Welcome to the MHCU @aneetpadda Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet," the actor wrote.





In response to Ayushmann's kind words, the 'Saiyaara' star couldn't help but express immense gratitude.



Aneet reshared the actor's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always. Thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm wishes."



It is worth mentioning that Aneet Padda's casting for the lead role in Maddock Films' upcoming project, 'Shakti Shalini,' marks another exciting addition to the franchise.



The teaser of 'Shakti Shalini' was recently shown in theatres alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma'.



Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who has been part of the casting process for 'Shakti Shalini,' shared why he believed Aneet was the perfect choice for the film.



"I'm very excited, actually. She's a very good artist. I had seen her performance in Saiyaara and some of her earlier work, too. I felt she was the perfect one for this film. When young blood joins your project, it brings a new perspective for everyone involved. With Aneet, I'm really excited and waiting for us to begin," Amar Kaushik told ANI.



The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has earlier delivered popular hits such as Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Thamma.

