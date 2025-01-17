Azaad: Rasha Thadani Steals The Show In Her Debut Film; Netizens Say 'Sharmin Segal Should Take Expression Lesson From Her'

Mumbai: Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, has made a powerful entry into Bollywood with her debut film Azaad, co-starring Aaman Devgn and Ajay Devgn. Rasha’s performance has left audiences and critics alike raving, with many declaring her a promising new talent in the industry.

Rasha’s Performance Steals the Spotlight

In her first-ever role, Rasha showcased remarkable screen presence and emotional depth, earning praise from Bollywood fraternity members and fans on social media. Viewers have particularly applauded her expressive acting, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Rasha’s expressions are mind-boggling. She is the new star born in the orange horizon. #Bollywood #NewStar.”

Sharmin Segal Mehta HeeraMandi fame actress should take acting and expression classes from RashaThadani

Omg Rasha expression are mind-boggling . She is the New Star born in the orange horizon Bollywood Newstar UyiAmma January 17 2025

The buzz around Rasha’s debut has even sparked comparisons to Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal, who faced criticism for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series. A social media user cheekily remarked, “Sharmin Segal should take acting and expression classes from Rasha Thadani!”

Rasha has long been recognized as one of the most confident and poised star kids, and her debut in Azaad has only reinforced that impression. With her natural charisma and impactful performance, it’s clear that she is ready to carve her own path in Bollywood.



The industry has showered Rasha with praise for her debut. Fans have also taken to social media to celebrate her performance, with hashtags like #RashaThadani and #NewStar trending online. Many have called her a “natural performer” and expressed excitement for her future projects.

When was the last time you got pleasantly surprised by a film?

I just didAzaad is superb! To write & weave a film around an animal is a daunting task & abhishekkapoor & his entire team hv made a riveting, heartfelt film here.Give it a chance.The debutants are superb too. pictwitter.comCCInB3xi8U Abhishek PandeyAbhiTalkiesJanuary 16 2025

As Azaad continues to garner attention, all eyes are on Rasha to see what her next move will be. With her impressive debut, she has positioned herself as a star to watch in the coming years.