Bengaluru: Actor Shiva Rajkumar expressed his pain over the passing away of legendary actress B Saroja Devi in Bengaluru and recalled his bond with her.

While talking to mediapersons, he said, "There are a lot of memories, because she has seen me from the time I was born. So there is a lot of bondage with Sarojadevi. I think we can't forget her in a lifetime."

He added that she was not just a remarkable actor but also a good human being.

"Not that she is a superstar, that is secondary. Primary is a very good human being who showed love and affection, like a mother. So I can say I lost my other mother, I can say. She acted in almost all Indian languages. All languages she has acted..."

Sarojadevi, who has acted in about 200 films in Tamil Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films over seven decades passed away at the age of 87.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the late actress in his post, "The news of the passing of senior Kannada actress B. Sarojadevi has caused deep sorrow. She had acted in approximately 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, earning fame as the goddess of acting. The moment one mentions Sarojadevi, her captivating performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, and Annathangi come to mind," he wrote on X.Siddaramaiah added, "Her departure, having entertained audiences for decades through refined films, is a significant loss to Indian cinema. I pray that Sarojadevi's soul finds peace. My condolences to her grieving family and fans," he wrote on X.

Sarojadevi got her big break with her Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s. The Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958) established her as one of the top actresses in Tamil cinema.

After her marriage in 1967, she remained the second most sought-after actress in Tamil films until 1974, while she continued to be a top actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980. She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s. She acted in 161 consecutive films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984.

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, she acted with Dr. Rajkumar, Kalyankumar, and Udayakumar in Kannada. In Telugu, she acted with A. Nageswara Rao, N.T. Rama Rao. In Tamil, she acted with Gemini Ganesan, Sivaji Ganesan in 22 hit films, and with M.G. Ramachandran in 26 hit films. Sarojadevi, who acted in Hindi alongside Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, and Sunil Dutt.

Sarojadevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1992. She also received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.