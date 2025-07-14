B. Saroja Devi Passes Away At 87: Rajinikanth, Khushbu Sundar And Other Celebs Mourn Her Demise

Mumbai: Legendary South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi, known for her work across multiple languages, passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues.

As per the latest reports, Saroja Devi was found unresponsive at her home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Tributes poured in from across the country as celebrities and fans mourned the sad demise of veteran actress B. Saroja Devi. Social media was flooded with heartfelt messages remembering her immense contribution to Indian cinema and the legacy she leaves behind.

Offering his condolences, Rajinikanth tweeted, “The legendary actress Saroja Devi, who captured the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. #SarojaDevi.”

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief over the veteran actress' passing through an emotional post on X. Sharing her monochrome image, Sundar wrote, “An era gold golden cinema comes to an end. #SarojaDevi amma was the greatest of all times. No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without meeting her. And whenever in Chennai, she would call. Will miss her immensely. Rest in peace Amma. Om Shanti #SarojaDevi.” (sic)

Veteran actress Madhoo Shah, also known formerly as Madhubala, also took to Instagram to pay her heartfelt tribute to B Saroja Devi, who was fondly called Kannadathu Paingili (Kannada’s parrot) in Tamil. Shah penned a lengthy note that read, “Rest in peace Saroja Devi Amma looking at your beautiful face I am reminded of my own Amma who looked exactly like you and at that time so many years ago she had a dream of becoming an actress herself which could not be fulfilled. I actually am living my mother‘s dream of being an artist All that I am reminded today by looking at your face is my mum and her life hurt fulfilled and unfulfilled desires and I carry my mind my heart and I am thinking of her today may you rest in peace? Saroja Devi you are my mother‘s idol and inspiration.”(sic)

Saroja Devi began her film career at the age of 17 with the Kannada movie Mahakavi Kalidasa in 1955, a performance that earned her a National Award and marked the start of a remarkable journey.

Hailed as Kannada cinema’s first female superstar, she went on to become a towering presence in Indian cinema. Over the years, she appeared in more than 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.