close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

B-Town wishes for love, brotherhood on Eid

  On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zaffar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love and brotherhood.

B-Town wishes for love, brotherhood on Eid

Mumbai:  On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zaffar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love and brotherhood.

Here's how they wished:

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings for Eid-al-Adha.

Anil Kapoor: Hope you have a blessed Eid-al-Adha. May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune and the strength to endure hard times.

Ali Abbas Zafar: Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Lots of love, peace and brotherhood.

Shatrughan Sinha: Warm wishes on this holy festival Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity and give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak.

Iulia Vantur: Eid Mubarak! Be blessed with a lot of love, light and beautiful people around.

Kunal Kohli: Eid Mubarak, Tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna

Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak.

Soni Razdan: This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you Eid Mubarak. 

Adnan Sami: Eid Mubarak to everyone with lots of love and duas.

Rahul Dholakia: Eid Mubarak.

Mallika Sherawat: Eid Mubarak to all of you.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAnil KapoorBakridEid-al-Adha
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor says Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar are two coolest people he knows

Must Watch

PT6M54S

Cloudburst causes flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, building converts in debris within 12 seconds