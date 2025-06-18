Baaghi Bechare Bhopal Schedule Wraps, Abhishek Banerjee Celebrates With Director Sumit Purohit

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has successfully wrapped the Bhopal shooting schedule of his upcoming film Baaghi Bechare. The film is directed by Sumit Purohit, which also stars Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik. The trio had been shooting extensively in the city of Bhopal, capturing the heart and soul of its locations.

To mark the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee shared a heartwarming picture with director Sumit Purohit on his Instagram, offering him a piece of cake as the crew celebrated the schedule wrap of Bhopal with joy and warmth. The candid moment perfectly captured the camaraderie and team spirit on set.

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek Banerjee said, 'Shooting for Baaghi Bechare in Bhopal was an incredible journey. Sumit, who is the director of the film, has done a brilliant job and the shooting schedule went really smooth. Working alongside Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik has been a joy — they’re both such talented and grounded actors. We shared some great laughs, deep conversations, and truly memorable scenes together.'

Baaghi Bechare promises to be an intriguing cinematic experience and the recently concluded Bhopal schedule marks an important milestone in the film’s journey. Fans can look forward to more exciting updates as the team moves forward with the next phase of production.

The film was announced earlier this year in May. It is produced by BE8 Films Production (Ashwani Kumar), and Traintripper Films, with Inclusive Pictures as co-producer.

Abhishek was recently seen in the film Stolen and crime-thriller series Rana Naidu Season 2.