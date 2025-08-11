Baahubali 3 Hitting Screens On October 31? Here’s What’s Really Happening

New Delhi: As the poster for Baahubali: The Epic was shared today by the cast and crew, fans are excited, yet also a little confused- about whether Baahubali: The Epic, hitting screens on October 31, is actually a new installment in the franchise.

Is Baahubali 3 releasing on October 31?

To mark the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning which was released on July 10, 2015, SS Rajamouli announced a special surprise for fans. To celebrate the milestone, he revealed that both Baahubali: The Beginning and its blockbuster sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will return to theatres, this time merged into one monumental cinematic experience titled Baahubali: The Epic.

The reimagined presentation will release worldwide on October 31, 2025. While fans can look forward to a nostalgic treat, this is not a new part in the series. While there’s no official confirmation of a Baahubali 3, this special re-release offers audiences a fresh way to relive the saga on the big screen.

Sharing the poster of Baahubali: The Epic, Prabhas wrote: “10 years ago, a question united the nation… Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic.

#BaahubaliTheEpic releases worldwide on October 31st, 2025.”

Baahubali: The Epic Runtime and Teaser

What makes Baahubali: The Epic even more special is its mammoth runtime- 5 hours and 27 minutes.

According to entertainment portal Gulte, the teaser of Baahubali: The Epic will debut on the big screen alongside two of the year’s most awaited releases—Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2.

This strategy reportedly ensures that millions of cinemagoers will get to witness the teaser.

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is one of the biggest films of the year and is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie’s advance bookings have reportedly collected almost Rs 16 crore in India.

On the other hand, YRF’s spy thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will also release on the same day, making October 31 a massive day for Indian cinema.