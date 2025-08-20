Baahubali Stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty Reuniting After 8 Years: Reports

New Delhi: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, who played the leads in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, are all set to reunite on screen after 8 years. Yes, you read that right! The beloved duo of Indian cinema is back, and fans can’t keep calm about this exciting update. Their sparkling chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and its sequel 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' won immense love and praise from audiences.

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty To Reunite For THIS Reason

The reason behind this reunion is just as big as the update itself. As reported by Pinkvilla, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will come together for a special interview, revisiting their memories, experiences, and the massive cultural impact of the first Baahubali film. The reunion is said to be part of the grand celebration marking 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie was released on July 10, 2015, earlier SS Rajamouli announced a special surprise for fans. While an official confirmation about the duo’s collaboration is still awaited, this news has already created a wave of excitement among fans.

10 Years Of Baahubali, Re-Release Date And More

The magnum opus Baahubali has completed a glorious 10 years since its release, and the celebrations are nothing short of grand. To mark the milestone, the cast and crew including SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj and others recently reunited.

As part of the celebrations, SS Rajamouli announced a special treat for fans. Both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will return to theatres in a combined version titled Baahubali: The Epic. This monumental cinematic experience is set for a worldwide release on October 31, 2025. According to TOI reports, Baahubali: The Epic is its long runtime- 5 hours and 27 minutes.

Taking to Instagram and shared the poster of 'Baahubali: The Epic', Prabhas wrote, '10 years ago, a question united the nation… Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic. #BaahubaliTheEpic releases worldwide on October 31st, 2025.'

Also Read|Baahubali 3 Hitting Screens On October 31? Here’s What’s Really Happening

About Baahubali

Released in 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic action drama co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli, produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. Made in the Telugu film industry, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It stars Prabhas in a dual role, along with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Serving as the first installment of a two-part franchise, the magnum opus story reaches its conclusion in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Prabhas And Anushka Shetty's Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is set to headline The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, releasing on December 5, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Triptii Dimri and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is preparing for Ghaati, an action-packed drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, where she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.