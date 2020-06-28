'Baal kalakaar' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look super cute in this pic

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a couple of childhood photographs of himself and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa on Instagram.

"Baal kalakaar @patralekhaa," he captioned the images.

The actor has been sharing many throwback pictures lately. He recently recalled his "Omerta" days in a throwback photograph he shared on social media. In the Instagram selfie, he sports a thick beard.

He also posted that he is missing work and is waiting for his director to say "action".

Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". He currently has a bag full of projects such as "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang".

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger".