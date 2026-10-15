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'Baap baap hota hai': Salman Khan twins in cowboy hats with dad Salim Khan on his adorable birthday post!

Salim Khan is one of the most celebrated screenwriters in Indian cinema. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
'Baap baap hota hai': Salman Khan twins in cowboy hats with dad Salim Khan on his adorable birthday post!
Image Credit: Instagram

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'Baap baap hota hai': Salman Khan twins in cowboy hats with dad Salim Khan on his adorable birthday post!
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