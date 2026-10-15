/'Baap baap hota hai': Salman Khan twins in cowboy hats with dad Salim Khan on his adorable birthday post!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to his dad and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. As Salim Khan turned 91 on Thursday, Salman shared some new pictures with his "baap".
"Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? God’s been kind," he captioned the post.
Salman's post for Salim Khan has received adorable comments from fans and members of the film industry. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Most handsome salim uncle."
Actor Bipasha Basu dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.
Earlier this year, Salim Khan faced a major health scare after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage, which led to his hospitalisation for several days.
Salim Khan is one of the most celebrated screenwriters in Indian cinema. He has given the industry some of its most iconic films in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. The legendary duo, popularly known as Salim-Javed, revolutionised Hindi cinema with their powerful storytelling, memorable dialogues and unforgettable characters.
From classics like Sholay and Deewaar to Zanjeer and Don, their work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and earned them immense love and admiration from audiences.
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