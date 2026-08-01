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  • /'Baba forever Baba...': Salman Khan shares emotional post after reunion with 'Bada Bhai' Sanjay Dutt

'Baba forever Baba...': Salman Khan shares emotional post after reunion with 'Bada Bhai' Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood star Salman Khan shared heartwarming reunion pictures with Sanjay Dutt on social media, penning an emotional note calling him his "bada bhai" and wishing for his lifelong happiness.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
'Baba forever Baba...': Salman Khan shares emotional post after reunion with 'Bada Bhai' Sanjay Dutt
Image Credit: @salman khan/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Baba forever Baba...': Salman Khan shares emotional post after reunion with 'Bada Bhai' Sanjay Dutt
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