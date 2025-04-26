Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2891676https://zeenews.india.com/people/babil-khan-confirms-his-next-film-promises-to-showcase-a-softer-side-2891676.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BABIL KHAN

Babil Khan Confirms His Next Film, Promises To Showcase A Softer Side

Babil Khan signs a romantic film, promising to reveal a softer, more heartfelt side of his acting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Babil Khan Confirms His Next Film, Promises To Showcase A Softer Side (Image: @ babil.i.k/Instagram)

New Delhi: Rising star Babil Khan is all set to step into the world of romance with his next film, marking a fresh and heartfelt turn in his acting journey. Known for his emotionally layered performances in films like Qala, Friday Night Plans, The Railway Men, and the recent psychological drama Logout, the actor now aims to explore a gentler, more romantic side on screen.

In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Babil revealed his desire to break away from intense roles, saying, "I feel like I attract these roles myself which are cathartic and intense. The truth is I want to do romance and comedy, and I have already signed something because I was like enough (laughs), let me know another side to myself."

Celebrated for his authenticity and emotional range, Babil's choice to take on a romantic role is being seen as a refreshing evolution in his career. As one of Gen Z’s most promising talents, the announcement has sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, who are eager to see this new facet of his artistry.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK