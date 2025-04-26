Babil Khan Confirms His Next Film, Promises To Showcase A Softer Side

New Delhi: Rising star Babil Khan is all set to step into the world of romance with his next film, marking a fresh and heartfelt turn in his acting journey. Known for his emotionally layered performances in films like Qala, Friday Night Plans, The Railway Men, and the recent psychological drama Logout, the actor now aims to explore a gentler, more romantic side on screen.

In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Babil revealed his desire to break away from intense roles, saying, "I feel like I attract these roles myself which are cathartic and intense. The truth is I want to do romance and comedy, and I have already signed something because I was like enough (laughs), let me know another side to myself."

Celebrated for his authenticity and emotional range, Babil's choice to take on a romantic role is being seen as a refreshing evolution in his career. As one of Gen Z’s most promising talents, the announcement has sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, who are eager to see this new facet of his artistry.