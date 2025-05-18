Babil Khan Hints At Exit From Sai Rajesh’s Film After Viral Breakdown, Cites 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Mumbai: Days after his emotional breakdown video went viral, actor Babil on Saturday evening shared an update about his collaboration with Telugu director Sai Rajesh. In an Instagram post, he hinted at his exit from Sai Rajesh's directorial.

Without dilvulging much information, Babil simply wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He also shared that he will be taking some time off from work.

Wishing best to Sai Rajesh and his team, Babil added, "I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together."

Sai Rajesh, too, posted an update regarding the project on Instagram. However, it's not clear whether Babil has actually parted ways with Sai Rajesh professionally or he has just taken a break.

In a heartfelt note, Sai Rajesh conveyed his admiration for the young actor's talent.

He wrote, "Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero! "I respect his decision of self-care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure Sai Rajesh."

When ANI reached out to the director to get some clarity on the matter, he responed, "We both wanted to work together...he wanted to take a break."

For those unaware, recently, Babil posted and then deleted videos on Instagram where he appeared emotional and voiced concerns about the Bollywood industry and some of its stars. Later, the actor clarified the context of his videos, stating that his comments were misinterpreted.

After Babil's video went viral, Sai Rajesh reportedly called out the actor's team. In note that he eventually deleted, he wrote, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we're that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect -- and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while."

Sai Rajesh's comment did not go down well with Babil.

Babil in one of the comment sections said that he endured personal suffering for his role in Sai Rajesh's film.

He commented, "Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him."