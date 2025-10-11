Babil Khan Returns To Social Media After Four-Month Hiatus, Shares Cryptic Note On Depression After Viral Breakdown Video

New Delhi: Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, has once again sparked conversation across social media after sharing a deeply personal post addressing his battle with depression and emotional struggles within the film industry.

This comes months after the young actor went viral for a video in which he was seen crying inconsolably while speaking about the emotional toll of navigating Bollywood.

Babil Khan Pens Emotional Post

On Friday, Babil took to Instagram to post a series of photos along with a cryptic yet emotionally charged poem. In it, he described feelings of pain, isolation, and mental exhaustion, "Didn’t mean to eavesdrop,

This glass house has lean walls.

I wore my heart on my sleeves,

now I have blood soaked t-shirts

I needed time to heal,

My demons left me with deep cuts.

insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions,

I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression,

the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression,

“you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..”

Support from the Bollywood Fraternity

Babil’s post prompted an outpouring of support from fellow actors. Vijay Varma commented, “Babil we got your back,” while Aparshakti Khurana wrote “Bro,” accompanied by a heart emoji. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also chimed in with, “Look who's here.”

Viral Video Sparks Concern

For those unfamiliar, Babil previously made headlines when a video of him crying and speaking candidly about the pressures of Bollywood went viral. In the footage, he appeared emotionally overwhelmed and voiced frustrations with the industry, even mentioning the names of some actors, leading to widespread concern about his mental health.

In response to the viral video, Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar, released a statement via Instagram to reassure fans about her son’s well-being. She acknowledged his emotional vulnerability but emphasised that he was safe and being supported.

“Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” the statement read.

Following the incident, Babil also hinted at a professional change, suggesting that he may no longer be part of a project with acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Sai Rajesh . In an Instagram update, he subtly referenced his departure from the film, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

Babil’s Journey So Far

Babil made a striking debut in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Qala and has since earned praise for his raw talent and emotional depth. Beyond acting, he has been vocal about mental health, often sharing reflections and poetry that offer glimpses into his personal struggles.