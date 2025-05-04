Babil Khan’s Breakdown Sparks Concern; Raghav Juyal Confirms 'Anxiety Attack', Siddhant Chaturvedi Urges Public to 'Stop Looking for Drama

Mumbai: Actor Babil Khan left his fans in shock after a video of him breaking down surfaced on social media.

In the clip, Babil named Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arjun Kapoor, however later his team issued an official statement claiming that he was merely acknowledging the contributions of these actors to the evolving landscape of the Indian cinema. Babil ended up deleting the video later.

Reacting to Babil’s controversial clip, Raghav shared that he spoke to Babil's mother, Sutapa, who told him that he was going through an anxiety attack.

The 'Kill' actor stated, “I can’t understand why he spoke like this. If you’ve seen my Instagram posts, I’ve always been very supportive. He is obviously very disturbed. I spoke to his mother, Sutapa ma’am, and she said he was going through an anxiety attack. He is in Hyderabad. He was supposed to start shooting tomorrow. Now he is coming home. He needs to rest; he needs to understand that we are all here for him.”

Additionally, Siddhant, who was also named by Babil in his video, took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video of Babil writing something on the paper. "Mujhe itihaas likhna hain, kitaab nahi," the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor wrote along with the post.

He further penned a note asking everyone to 'stop looking for drama'.

"I usually never engage in sh**t written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, gossip columns, & media portals of the internet. Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for Drama here, All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens."

"Shayad wahah thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhundhne lage ho?" Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, Aur aap bhi koshish karein ki koi bhi jugdment dene se pehle ek baar soch lein," Siddhant concluded.