BABIL KHAN

Babil Khan Teams Up With Anna Ben For Indo-American Film Yakshi, See BTS Pics

nna Ben took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film’s sets including a cheerful selfie with Babil Khan.

|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Babil Khan Teams Up With Anna Ben For Indo-American Film Yakshi, See BTS Pics (Image: @benanna_love/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Babil Khan, known for his diverse choice of roles, is set to star in the Indian-American short film Yakshi. Renowned for his compelling performances, he will be joined by acclaimed Malayalam actress Anna Ben, celebrated for her roles in Kumbalangi Nights and Helen.

Written and directed by Karan Sunil and produced by Lambe Log Productions, Yakshi promises a unique fusion of Indian folklore and contemporary storytelling, making it an exciting addition to global cinema. The makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps.

Anna Ben took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film’s sets including a cheerful selfie with Babil Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anna Ben _ (@benanna_love)

The post, featuring a series of candid on-set pictures, has further fueled excitement for the project, especially for Babil’s role.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote "This was truly written in the stars. Had the most amazing time working with these wonderful human beings. The heartfelt post was captioned as , This was truly written in the stars had the most amazing time working with these wonderful human beings. @ksunzz @lambelogproductions, thank you for trusting me to be Maya. Thank you for letting me discover a whole new side as an artist. And most importantly, giving everyone a safe space to work and collaborate. @babil.i.k, you are an absolute darling! I hope we get to work together more and can’t wait to see you do all the wonderful things you are dreaming to do.''

In addition to this, Babil continues to take on compelling roles. He is also set to star in an upcoming love story directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The drama remains untitled, and further details are awaited.

