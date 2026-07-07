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Babu Mohan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, seeks blessings

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is among the world's most revered and heavily visited Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Babu Mohan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, seeks blessings
Image Credit: ANI picture

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Babu Mohan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, seeks blessings
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