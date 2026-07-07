Babu Mohan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, seeks blessings

Tirupati: Veteran Telugu actor Babu Mohan visited the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, where he offered prayers during the morning darshan. Following the darshan, temple officials and Vedic priests presented the actor with sacred prasadam and offered traditional Vedaasirvachanam (Vedic blessings) at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, in keeping with the temple's long-standing customs.