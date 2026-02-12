'Baby Puth on the way': Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke announce pregnancy

Washington: Singer Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke Puth are counting down to parenthood. The couple shared pictures from a heartfelt maternity shoot on Instagram.

The post features a series of black-and-white and colour images, with Brooke showcasing her baby bump in solo portraits and intimate photos with Charlie. The couple captioned the post as, "Baby Puth on the way!!!!" followed by a music note emoji.

This announcement follows their initial, subtler reveal in October 2025 through the music video for Puth's single 'Changes,' where fans first noticed Brooke cradling her bump.

The couple, who married in September 2024, has since marked the pregnancy with a private baby shower in November 2025, sharing glimpses of the celebration with friends and family.

While Charlie has expressed his excitement publicly, he confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that they are keeping the baby's gender private for now, as per People magazine.

Alongside this personal milestone, Charlie Puth is preparing for a significant professional moment. His fourth studio album, 'Whatever's Clever!', is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, just weeks before the couple's due date in March.

The album, co-produced with BloodPop, features a polished 1980s-inspired pop sound and collaborations with artists ranging from Kenny G and Hikaru Utada to Kenny Loggins and Jeff Goldblum.

Puth has described the project as his most honest and therapeutic work, emphasizing life experiences over radio perfection.

The album's tracklist includes the lead single "Changes," which features Brooke in the music video, alongside other collaborations such as "Cry" with Kenny G, "Home" with Hikaru Utada, and "Love in Exile" with Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald.

A major Whatever's Clever! World Tour will follow, beginning April 22, 2026, across North America and Europe, with support from artists including Lawrence and Daniel Seavey.