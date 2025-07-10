Babydoll Archi Aka Archita Phukan Paid Almost Rs 25 lakh To Escape Prostitution, Now Donates Funds To Rescue Kids From Red-Light Areas, Animal Welfare

New Delhi: Assam-based influencer Archita Phukan aka Babydoll Archi might be trending on social media for various reasons - her picture with American adult star Kendra Lust on Instagram that went viral or her reel on Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn which broke internet. However, there's more to her personal life which is now gaining attention and being widely reported.

Babydoll Achi's Dark Past

Babydoll Archi extended financial aid to rescue children from red-light areas as she once paid almost Rs 25 lakh to break free from prostitution. In doing so, she also helped rescue eight other women who were also stuck in prostitution. She posted about her dark past on Instagram. It was geo-tagged to GB Road, the national capital’s infamous red-light area. She added, "The past does not define you."

She also shared, "After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches, despite having paid nearly 25 lakh for my supposed freedom."

She mentioned that without the support of a 'trusted friend', she wouldn’t be able to leave behind her harrowing past.

Archita Phukan Rescues Kids

In her Instagram stories shared in 'Highlights' feature on Instagram, she has donated Rs 75,000 to support two causes - contributed Rs 45,000 to an animal welfare fundraiser run by an NGO and another Rs 30,000 to a platform to help rescue children from red-light areas. Archita posted screengrab of the public poll she conducted, where over 45,000 people participated. Per the poll, the two most selected causes were children and animal welfare.

Why Archita Phukan Is Famous?

Well, she became a sensation after her reel on Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn broke internet. The video shows her in a saree transformation, and even crossed four million views and continues to trend across platforms. Since Monday, 'Archita Phukan video viral original' and the similar keywords have seen a huge spike on Google Trends - reason best known to her.

Babydoll Archi - Real Or AI?

Archita Phukan has not directly addressed the rumours of her posing with the adult star or her career choices. She posted a cryptic Instagram story that read: “Lately, I’ve seen my name making its rounds—headlines, whispers, and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment. Let me be clear: I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either. Why? Because I’ve learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters—not captions.”

However, buzz about her identity - whether its real or AI-generated continues to keep fans engaged in debate and discussion on various platforms.