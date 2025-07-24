‘Babydoll Archi’ Was A Deepfake, Created Using Real Woman’s Morphed Pics By Jilted Ex-Lover: Report

New Delhi: Over past few days, Babydoll Archi's account, identified as Archita Phukan on social media gathered a lot of attention. She posted her picture with American adult star Kendra Lust on Instagram that search on Babydoll Archi amped up, also it was her her reel on Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn broke internet. However, it has now come to light that the account was fake.

'Babydoll Archi’ Was A Deepfake

Yes, the famous Babydoll Archi account was made using a Deepfake. According to BBC report, it was created by a person named Pratim Bora, a mechanical engineer and a self-taught artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiast. He used private photos of a real woman to create a fake profile.

The woman is a homemaker in Dibrugarh, Assam. BBC reported that this mystery unravelled after the woman's brother lodged a police complaint and Pratim Bora, her ex-boyfriend, was arrested.

Cops Arrest Babydoll Archi Creator

Senior police officer Sizal Agarwal told the BBC that these two had a falling out and the AI likeness he created was to exact 'pure revenge' on her. "Babydoll Archi was created in 2020 and the first uploads were made in May 2021. The initial photos were her real pictures that had been morphed. As time passed, Bora used tools such as ChatGPT and Dzine to create an AI version. He then populated the handle with deepfake photos and videos," Agarwal said.

The woman whose pics had been used is not on social media as per BBC. She got to know about the once it went viral and mainstream media began profiling Babydoll Archi.

"The account had 3,000 subscriptions on linktree and we believe he had earned 1m rupees from it. We believe he made 300,000 rupees in just five days before his arrest," police official added.

Police have seized Pratim Bora’s laptop, mobile phones, and bank documents. If found guilty, he could get up to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the Instagram page has been taken down, however, it raises major concerns about misuse of AI, women's safety and rise in cyber of crime.

