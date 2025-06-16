Bad News For ‘Marco’ Fans: Part 2 DROPPED, Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Confirms — Here’s Why

New Delhi: Actor Unni Mukundan has officially announced that the much-anticipated sequel to Marco has been dropped. The first part garnered massive love for its action-packed thrills and Unni’s powerful performance. The actor recently updated fans about his decision to shelve the project.

Responding to a fan about the sequel, Mukundan said, “Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers (sic).”

The update has left fans disappointed, as many were eagerly awaiting the sequel to the crime thriller. However, he also promised fans something “bigger and better.”

The first part of the movie Marco was directed by Haneef Adeni. The 2024 release was a commercial hit, though it was criticized for its graphic violence and dark themes.

According to TOI, the backlash might be one of the reasons behind Unni Mukundan’s decision to drop the project.

Unni essayed the character of Mark D Peter Jr, a man who descends into violence after the murder of his foster brother, launching a brutal spree of attacks.

Marco was reportedly made on a budget of ₹30 crore. The film released simultaneously in Malayalam and Hindi, with its Telugu version hitting theatres on January 1 and the Tamil version scheduled for January 3.

Despite the announcement, Unni Mukundan’s latest post suggests he is gearing up for something even better. His most recent outing was Get Set Baby.