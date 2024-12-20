Ram Kapoor, famed for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has left fans amazed with his stunning physical transformation.

Ram Kapoor, best known for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has left fans stunned once again with his incredible transformation. The actor, who was previously recognized for his larger-than-life persona, has undergone a remarkable physical change that has sparked a lot of attention.

His dedication to fitness and healthy living is now evident, showcasing a new, fitter version of himself. Fans are thrilled by his transformation, applauding his commitment and progress as he continues to impress both on and off the screen.

Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, giving fans a glimpse of his stunning transformation.

Sharing a mirror selfie, Ram captioned it, "Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively."

Some of his fans reacted to his weight loss journey and said, "Oh God, I didn’t recognize you! I zoomed in on the photo. Superb!" Another fan reacted by saying, "But we love the Golu Molu Ramji."