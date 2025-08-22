‘Ba****ds Of Bollywood’ First Song OUT: Aryan Khan’s Badli Si Hawa Hai Strikes Chord With Young Audiences

Mumbai: The first song from Aryan Khan's much-awaited series, The Ba****ds of Bollywood, titled Badli Si Hawa Hai, is now out and is already catching attention.

With the fun upbeat vibe, the track has all the makings of a young anthem. Lakshya features prominently in the teaser, stands out with his striking presence and smooth dance moves that are sure to connect well with the younger generation.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and the debutant the director of The Ba**** of Bollywood shared the song teaser on his social media account. This project has been in the spotlight ever since its announcement and recently during the grand launch event, Aryan Khan delivered his first ever public speech and won fans with his honesty and wit.

One particular moment from the event that has gone viral reminds us of SRK's humour and proves Aryan has inherited his father's genes. During the speech, Aryan admitted that he was nervous and revealed that he had been preparing for three nights straight. Keeping it light, he joked about carrying a handwritten note just in case of a power cut and teleprompter glitch and even pulled out a torch, leaving his fans amused.

The highlight came when Aryan said, “Aur agar tabhi mujhse koi mistake ho jaye, to papa hai na.” In the heartwarming moment, Shah Rukh Khan joined the fun by showing his back with a copy of Aryan's speech taped to it, ready to step in if needed. The clip instantly went viral with fans flooding social media with comments.

As for the show, the preview of Ba****ds of Bollywood boasts of a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sehhar Bamba, Manoj Bawa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Gautami Kapoor with cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh Created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, the series will premiere on 18th September.