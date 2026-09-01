/Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation just 5 months after marriage; Issue joint statement requesting privacy

Badshah and Isha Rikhi confirmed their separation through a joint statement shared on their Instagram Stories on Monday night. Their announcement has finally addressed the ongoing rumours about their relationship.
The couple revealed that they have mutually decided to go their separate ways. In his statement, Badshah mentioned that the decision was made with respect for each other and requested that people respect their privacy during this time. He also added that this would be their only statement and asked everyone not to make any assumptions or spread speculation.
Reports suggest that the two had tied the knot in a private ceremony in March, making their separation just five months after marriage.
Rumours about issues in their marriage started doing the rounds in July. Around that time, Isha shared a post on social media featuring moments with Badshah, accompanied by a caption hinting at emotional struggles. This led many to believe that something was not right between them.
Adding to the speculation, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, also shared posts about karma, which further fueled rumours online.
Earlier in June, Isha had confirmed her marriage to Badshah during an Instagram Q&A session, making the news of their separation even more unexpected for fans.
Meanwhile, there are also reports that Isha might be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, which is expected to be hosted by Salman Khan.
For those unaware, Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The two parted ways and got divorced in 2020. They have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017.
While the separation has disappointed fans, both Badshah and Isha Rikhi have chosen to handle the situation with maturity and respect. As they move forward in their individual lives, they have made it clear that they wish for privacy and understanding during this phase.
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