Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation just 5 months after marriage; Issue joint statement requesting privacy

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation just 5 months after marriage; Issue joint statement requesting privacy

Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have announced their separation just five months after marriage through a joint statement. The couple requested privacy and denied further speculation amid ongoing rumours about their relationship.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation just 5 months after marriage; Issue joint statement requesting privacy
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation just 5 months after marriage; Issue joint statement requesting privacy
2
3
4
5