Badshah Defends 'I’d Rather Make Babies With Dua Lipa' Remark As Compliment, Faces Fresh Backlash Online

New Delhi: Rapper Badshah’s recent response to a fan asking if he would collaborate with pop star Dua Lipa has sparked massive outrage. Amid the backlash, Badshah has issued a clarification regarding his comment which only enraged netizens further.

The Mercy rapper called it “one of the most beautiful compliments” for a woman.

On Saturday, Badshah took to X and defended his comment about Dua Lipa amid growing criticism. He wrote,“I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (It’s not my thoughts, but your interpretation that’s come forward).”

I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 7, 2025

What Happened?

Badshah was lambasted by netizens after a fan responded to his tweet, which simply read “Dua Lipa”, by asking if he would collaborate with her on a track.

Badshah replied saying he’d “rather make babies” with the IDGAF singer.

He wrote: “I’d rather make babies with her, bro.”

How Did the Internet React?

While the Galiyon Ke Ghalib rapper was called out for his original remark, his clarification didn’t go over well with netizens either.

One user said:“Beautiful compliment? To a woman who is already in a healthy relationship with someone? Isn’t this called sexualizing a woman?”

Another wrote:“Ambitious of you to think your genes are worth passing on.

What you did wasn’t a compliment that was harassment, that was disrespect.

I genuinely don’t understand why some men think the highest compliment they can give a woman is to say she’d be a great mother to their children. As if a woman’s worth or desirability only revolves around nurturing their legacy.

It’s not deep, it’s just outdated.”

A third added: “Never, bro. And especially not when you have children ew.”

Another asked: “So any random person can say the same to your mother? In front of you?”

A fifth user questioned: “Would you call it a compliment if someone admired the women in your family by telling them the same thing?

Understand the concept of respect, consent, and the difference between being chhichhora and being the love of someone’s life.”

One person commented: “Yeah, let’s degrade women to ‘baby-producing machines’ again. What an argument.”

Another pointed out: “Badshah bhai, you just pulled off a 'Ranveer Allahbadia.'”

On the Work Front, the rapper is gearing up for his The Unfinished Tour in the United States. He will kick off the tour in Virginia on September 5. After performing in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas, he will conclude the tour in Chicago on September 20.