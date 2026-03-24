Badshah gets married in secret ceremony, 6 years after divorce? Wedding video goes viral - WATCH

Badshah Marriage: Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi, after pictures from what appears to be their wedding ceremony surfaced on social media.

The images were shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam, on Instagram, showing the couple participating in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of close family members.

Couple seen in traditional attire

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In the viral photos, Badshah is seen dressed in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha Rikhi looks elegant in a red salwar kameez.

The two are also seen wearing wedding garlands in some pictures, smiling and posing together, further fuelling speculation about their marriage. Captioning the post, Isha’s mother wrote, “God bless you.”

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Check viral picture and video:

No official confirmation yet

Despite the pictures going viral, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has issued an official statement confirming the marriage so far. The lack of confirmation has left fans curious, even as speculation continues to grow online.

A relationship spanning four years

Badshah and Isha have reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years. The couple is said to have met at a party through mutual friends and gradually developed a close bond.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a known face in Punjabi cinema, having made her debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, alongside Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She later stepped into Bollywood with Nawabzaade (2018), featuring Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

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Badshah’s past relationship

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple parted ways in 2020.

While the pictures have sparked widespread buzz, fans are now waiting for an official confirmation from the couple regarding their relationship status and the alleged wedding.