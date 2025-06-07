Advertisement
BADSHAH

Badshah Lashed By Internet For ‘I’d Rather Make Babies With Her’ Comment On Dua Lipa; Netizens Call Him ‘Indian Kanye West’

Badshah's response to a fan’s question about a potential collaboration with the sensational singer is receiving backlash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rapper Badshah has come under fire after a recent comment about pop star Dua Lipa. The rapper’s response to a fan’s question about a potential collaboration with the sensational singer is receiving backlash.

The Galiyio Ke Galib rapper took to X to share a post that simply read "Dua Lipa," followed by a red heart emoji. While the initial post seemed like a casual compliment, it was Badshah's follow-up remark that sparked controversy.

A fan then asked if he was planning a collaboration with her, to which Badshah replied, “I’d rather make babies with her, bro.”
The tweet did not sit well with netizens, who criticized him for the tone-deaf and inappropriate comment.

How did the internet react?

“You’re one tweet away from turning rapper into registered offender.
Chill, Casanova,” a user said.

Another called him the “Indian Kanye West.”

A third asked, “Do you not have a child?”

One person called the tweet “disgusting.”

“WWWWW, what a creep. Women really can’t catch a break online or in real life,” another comment read.

Badshah earlier grabbed headlines for his weight loss and physical transformation. Speaking to Shilpa Shetty on her wellness show, he said, “My work involves me moving around for 120 minutes or so when performing on stage,” adding that earlier he would start panting just 15 minutes in.

On the work front, the rapper is currently prepping for his The Un-Finished Tour in the US. The tour kicks off with a show in Virginia on September 5, followed by performances in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas, before concluding on September 20 at Now Arena in Chicago.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

